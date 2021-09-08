- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- Overview of market sentiment & charts at the EU open (00:35).
- Bitcoin plunges amid El Salvador trouble (3:38).
- Wrap of major headlines from overnight in Asia (7:07).
- UK Govt to raise taxes to trim pandemic budget deficit (8:55).
- Fed's Bullard reiterates his hawkish stance (11:47).
- US Senator Manchin only backs a smaller $1trl spending plan (12:54).
- 50% chance of a new cyclone developing in the Gulf of Mexico (15:06).
- Main calendar event today with eyes on JOLTs, BoC meeting & Fed's Williams speech (15:46).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...