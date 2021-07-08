ECB Strategy Change Analysis: Lagarde lags behind dovish dovish Fed, EUR/USD has room to rise

- The ECB announced that the 2% inflation target is not a ceiling, a seemingly hawkish change.
- Sticking to headline price rises leaves it behind the Fed doves.
- Considering costs of housing is another hawkish move.
- On strategy, EUR/USD has room to rise amid the lack of a bolder approach.
A German loss? The European Central Bank has removed the 2% ceiling from its inflation target, allowing price rises to temporarily and moderately overshoot. The Frankfurt-based institution has finally unchained itself from the Bundesbank's legacy of total intolerance to somewhat higher inflation.
If the ECB has loosened its concerns about price rises, a dovish move that would imply lower interest rates for longer, and thus a weaker euro. However, the euro stands out with gains. How come? The easy explanation is that this shift was priced in for a long time. The "below, but close to 2%" goal was anachronistic and doomed to the dustbin of history.
However, there are additional ways to look at the bank's strategic change – and especially what it lacked. Most importantly, the ECB is sticking to using headline inflation – including volatile energy and food – as its gauge, not core prices like the Federal Reserve. While President Christine Lagarde is unlikely to raise rates in response to a leap in oil prices – as former President Jean-Claude Trichet did – her ECB is unlikely to push for bold Fed-like moves.
Lagarde added her own comparison to the Fed. When asked if the ECB would adopt her American peers' average inflation targeting – allowing price rises to compensate for past weakness – her answer was a categorical no. That means the Fed is more dovish than the ECB, favoring EUR/USD longs.
Another minor factor supporting the common currency comes from the bank's consideration of using the costs of owner-occupied homes into its inflation gauge. As prices are rising faster in that sector, that would push overall inflation higher, thus making monetary policy more accommodative. The Fed disregards house prices.
Overall, Lagarde's dovish shift was not only priced by markets, but also marginal – perhaps less than the bare minimum. It is hard to blame the leader alone – perhaps German members and other hawks also restrained the ECB from taking bolder steps.
Nevertheless, she is at the front, and to quote her directly from her press conference:
I don't think that by having this simple and solid 2% target, we are pushing out the actual tightening that would take place, no
Lagarde basically said the move is not dovish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.