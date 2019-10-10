The latest round of Quantitative Easing (QE) from the European Central Bank has been met with resistance. Can it help the euro-zone economies or push growth to higher ground? How will governments respond and what will the new ECB President do? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss European dynamics and EUR/USD.
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.10 as US-Sino news provide contradictory headlines ahead of high-level talks. US Core CPI met expectations with 2.4% YoY. The ECB minutes showed opposition to QE.
The GBP/USD pair extended its advance to fresh weekly highs in the 1.2390 region, following Irish PM Varadkar saying that he now believes it’s possible to reach a deal before October 31st.
The USD/JPY pair jumped toward 108.00 on the back of optimism regarding high-level trade talks between US and Chinese officials.
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.
The yellow metal is trading below the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) while challenging the 1,500 mark. A break below $1,500 a troy once can expose the 1,490 swing low.