Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is 35 points higher, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 has soared by 200 points.
European markets have been cheered by the continued dovish stance of the ECB and their decision to ‘significantly’ increase the pace of bond purchases for the second quarter. This has, unsurprisingly, put pressure on the euro, which has edged back against the US dollar, but overall the continued support for the eurozone economy has bolstered investor enthusiasm for eurozone assets. It would be nice to have a full-blown fiscal stimulus effort to go with it, but investors must be content with a supportive ECB for the time being. The positive atmosphere has flowed over to the FTSE 350, with UK mid-caps enjoying a particularly good day on expectations that a rebounding eurozone economy will lift UK small and medium-size firms thanks to a solid recovery in demand.
The losses of earlier in the week appear to be a distant memory, particularly in the US, where indices have been busily clawing back the ground ceded on Monday and Tuesday. Earnings season appears to be providing sufficient good news to keep indices at their elevated levels, with few unpleasant surprises thus far. 2021 continues to surprise in its lack of volatility, marking a sharp contrast to the madness of 2020. US unemployment claims are on the right path, and existing home sales are holding steady too, providing a solid economic backdrop for ebullient stock markets.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.