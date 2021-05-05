DXY enters quiet phase above 91.00 as traders await US job’s data on Friday

EUR/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Following a three-month retracement, demand at 1.1857-1.1352 made an entrance and inspired a bullish revival in April, up 2.4 percent at the close.

April upside throws light on the possibility of fresh 2021 peaks in the months ahead, followed by a test of ascending resistance (prior support [1.1641]).

Based on trend studies, the primary uptrend has been underway since price broke the 1.1714 high (Aug 2015) in July 2017. Additionally, price also breached trendline resistance, taken from the high 1.6038, in July 2020.

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Thanks to Wednesday’s bearish presence heading into the European close, the 200-day simple moving average is now within touching distance, currently circling 1.1940 levels. This—as aired in recent technical writing—represents a dynamic value that could deliver support if tested. To the upside, however, Quasimodo resistance stands at 1.2169.

In terms of trend, despite the 2021 retracement, the currency pair has been entrenched within an uptrend since early 2020, movement that many traders will likely refer to as a primary trend on this timeframe.

The RSI recently placed support at 51.36 in the mix, following a retreat south of the overbought setting in late April.

H4 timeframe:

Wednesday’s decline, as evident from the H4 scale, had EUR/USD shake hands with support at 1.1990 and a Fibonacci cluster between 1.1971 and 1.1986 (a defined area on a price chart where Fib retracement levels converge). For the moment, buyers have welcomed the area, yet to add bullish conviction traders are likely watching for either a break of yesterday’s high at 1.2026 or a bullish candlestick configuration to form.

As highlighted in Wednesday’s technical briefing, overthrowing the aforesaid Fib cluster unearths additional support at 1.1937 (aligns closely with the 200-day simple moving average on the daily scale), while a decisive rotation to the upside shines light on resistance at 1.2108.

H1 timeframe:

For those who read Wednesday’s technical briefing, you may recall the following (italics):

From the H4 timeframe, however, focus is on support at 1.1971/1.1990 (support/Fibonacci cluster). This also unlocks a possible whipsaw through 1.20 on the H1 to test the noted H4 support as well as H1 support at 1.1989. A H1 close back above 1.20—following a 1.1971/1.1990 test—is likely to be interpreted as a bullish theme, targeting at least 1.2035 (H1) resistance.

As evident from the H1 chart, 1.20 did indeed embrace a mild whipsaw on Wednesday, allowing support to 1.1989 to enter the fray. However, upside attempts have been somewhat lacklustre thus far, unable to pencil in a fresh higher high and reach H1 resistance at 1.2035.

Action out of the RSI indicator reveals the value has struggled to overturn 47.50 resistance, parked just south of the 50.00 centreline. However, readers may also be aware that 47.50 rejections have become softer in recent trade, echoing a possible break in the not-to-distant future.

Observed levels:

Recovery from the key figure 1.20 on the H1 could still grace the chart, reinforced by the H4 crossing swords with support at 1.1971/1.1990 (support/Fibonacci cluster) and the monthly scale showing buyers rebounding from demand at 1.1857-1.1352.

Another dip-buying scenario to be mindful of is a move to H4 support at 1.1937, a level sharing chart space with the 200-day simple moving average from 1.1940 (daily timeframe).

AUD/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Since the beginning of 2021, buyers and sellers have been battling for position south of trendline resistance (prior support - 0.4776 high) and supply from 0.8303-0.8082. Should a bearish scenario unfold, demand at 0.7029-0.6664 (prior supply) is featured to the downside.

Trend studies (despite the trendline resistance [1.0582] breach in July 2020) show the primary downtrend (since mid-2011) remains in play until breaking 0.8135 (January high [2018]).

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

From mid-April, AUD/USD has been consolidating around resistance from 0.7817.

Territory to the downside shines the technical spotlight on February’s low at 0.7563, followed closely by trendline resistance-turned support, extended from the high 0.8007, and the 200-day simple moving average at 0.7466.

Rupturing 0.7817, nevertheless, unbolts the door for an approach to supply at 0.8045-0.7985.

Interestingly, the RSI value recently tested trendline support-turned resistance, extended from the low 36.55, though has so far been unable to influence a bearish presence south of the 50.00 centreline. Therefore, traders are urged to pencil in the possibility of a move north to test trendline resistance, drawn from the high 80.12.

H4 timeframe:

Elevated on the back of risk flow—note strong gains witnessed in European equity indexes—the Australian dollar eked out modest gains versus the greenback on Wednesday.

Erasing the majority of Tuesday’s losses, yesterday’s gains lifted price action out of 0.7696-0.7715 demand (this area experienced a whipsaw on Tuesday) and clocked a session peak at 0.7755.

AUD/USD bulls are likely eyeballing Monday’s tops at 0.7766, followed by Quasimodo resistance at 0.7800.

Also of technical relevance is the currency pair has been busy carving out a consolidation between the 0.7800 Quasimodo resistance and the aforesaid demand area since April 20th.

H1 timeframe:

US trade, in spite of efforts to hold beneath the 100-period simple moving average around 0.7737, dethroned the said SMA and crossed paths with resistance at 0.7752.

Territory north of 0.7752 throws light on a Fibonacci cluster between 0.7767 and 0.7760, closely shadowed by Quasimodo resistance at 0.7777.

Interestingly, RSI movement scaled above the 50.00 centreline and clocked tops just south of overbought status, which guided a test of a neighbouring trendline support, extended from the low 24.48.

Observed levels:

Follow-through upside, according to the H4 chart, is a possibility, at least until reaching Monday’s tops at 0.7766. Despite this, short-term buyers face H1 resistance at 0.7752, together with a Fibonacci cluster between 0.7767 and 0.7760 (which houses Monday’s peak at 0.7766).

Longer term, daily eyes likely remain on resistance from 0.7817, consequently drawing attention to the 0.78 figure based on the H1 scale and Quasimodo resistance from 0.7800 on the H4.

USD/JPY:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Following January’s bullish engulfing candle and February’s outperformance, March concluded up by 3.9 percent and marginally cut through descending resistance, etched from the high 118.66.

Although April finished lower by 1.3 percent and snapped the three-month winning streak, the pair is attempting to hold the breached descending resistance, echoing potential support.

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Despite the monthly timeframe chalking up possible supportive structure, the daily timeframe has price engaging supply at 109.97-109.18.

Trendline support, extended from the low 102.59, serves as a downside target south of current supply; a bullish showing, on the other hand, casts light towards longer-term supply at 110.94-110.29, stationed under another supply at 111.73-111.19.

Trend studies show the unit has been trending higher since the beginning of 2021.

The RSI indicator, although ending last week above the 50.00 centreline (a sign of trend strength), is seen testing resistance at 57.00.

H4 timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

61.8% Fib resistance at 109.60—located under supply at 109.97-109.72 (an area positioned within the upper range of daily supply at 109.97-109.18)—remain primary areas on the H4 scale, with support at 108.99 serving as a floor for the time being.

External areas to be aware of are support at 108.50 and neighbouring demand from 108.20-108.43, in addition to supply posted at 110.85-110.46 (fixed within daily supply at 110.94-110.29).

H1 timeframe:

It was another relatively quiet session on Wednesday, with buyers and sellers going toe to toe between the 100-period simple moving average (now circling 109.21) and supply from 109.52-109.39 (a decision point to break the 109.26 low). Despite this, we see sellers attempting to overthrow the aforesaid moving average, as we write.

Below the moving average, 109 stands in sight, joined by trendline support, drawn from the low 107.47. Below 109, however, unmasks demand at 108.57-108.46.

Above current supply, aside from tops around Monday’s peak at 109.69, we can see resistance calling at 109.95, alongside the 110 figure.

Observed levels:

The 109 figure on the H1, aligning with H1 trendline support, is an area short-term buyers may take aim at today, particularly as the 100-period simple moving average is on the verge of giving way. What’s also technically appealing around 109 is H4 support plotted at 108.99.

Technicians are also likely to note monthly currently testing descending resistance-turned support.

GBP/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

The pendulum swung in favour of buyers following December’s 2.5 percent advance, stirring major trendline resistance (2.1161). February subsequently followed through to the upside (1.7 percent) and refreshed 2021 highs at 1.4241, levels not seen since 2018. Contained within February’s range, however, March and April witnessed decreased volatility.

Despite the trendline breach (which could serve as possible support if retested), primary trend structure has faced lower since early 2008, unbroken (as of current price) until 1.4376 gives way (April high 2018).

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Resistance at 1.4003 has proved a stubborn hurdle since March, capping upside attempts on multiple occasions. Any downside from this base throws light on 1.3670 bottoms, arranged north of Quasimodo support at 1.3609.

Should buyers regain consciousness and brush aside current resistance, Quasimodo resistance at 1.4250 could enter the frame.

From the RSI indicator, the value recently dropped from 58.20 peaks and crossed swords with trendline support, pencilled in from the low 36.14. As you can see, the aforementioned trendline is holding for the time being.

As for trend, GBP/USD has been trending higher since early 2020, despite the two-month retracement.

H4 timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Resistance at 1.3919 continues to reject upside movement, following Monday’s one-sided advance from demand at 1.3809-1.3832.

Upstream—north of 1.3919— brings light to tops around 1.3976, followed by Quasimodo resistance at 1.4007. Below the aforesaid demand brings attention to Quasimodo support at 1.3750, which happens to align with a 1.272% Fib projection at 1.3746 and a 78.6% Fib level at 1.3739 (Fib cluster).

H1 timeframe:

Sellers failed to step in from the 1.39 figure and 100-period simple moving average on Wednesday, highlighting nearby resistance at 1.3929.

As shown on the H1 chart, 1.39 represents support at the moment, aided by the aforesaid moving average. Defending 1.39 as support and taking on 1.3929 resistance potentially sets the technical stage for a run to tops noted on the H4 scale at 1.3976, as well as the 1.40 figure (housed between H1 Fibonacci resistance at 1.4013-1.3988).

Observed levels:

The combination of the 1.39 figure on the H1 and the 100-period simple moving average is a zone possibly on the radar today for short-term buyers. Breaking H1 resistance at 1.3929 could add bullish weight as this would also secure a bullish presence north of H4 resistance from 1.3919.

Longer term, technical eyes are perhaps drawn to daily resistance at 1.4003, which blends closely with the key figure 1.40 on the H1 and Quasimodo resistance on the H4 at 1.4007.



