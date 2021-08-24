Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?

- US Durable Goods Orders figures for July are projected to have dropped in July.
- Expectations may be low as the drop in consumer confidence came only in August,
- After several days of dollar strength, an upbeat US figure could trigger a correction.
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.
The previous significant economic release was July's Retail Sales and that 1.1% slide dampened the market mood and sent the safe-haven dollar higher as investors lowered their estimates for global growth. The one before – Consumer Sentiment for August – crashed below pre-pandemic levels, causing panic. Both contributed to lower expectations now.
Durable Goods represent products that last at least three years and serve as a reflection of investment. Markets tend to shrug off the volatile headline figure – which is forecast to drop by 0.3% after rising 0.9% in June – and focus on the Nondefense, ex-Aircraft gauge.
This "core of the core" measure fell is projected to have risen by 0.5% in July after advancing 0.7% in June. It fell short of estimates in the past two releases and five out of the first six months of 2021, also explaining why economists are more cautious now.
Source: FXStreet
Expectations and reactions
Overall, expectations are low, and perhaps for good reasons. Nevertheless, pessimism may have gone too far, especially as that downbeat consumer sentiment figure came in August. The Delta covid variant made its mark on the broader public only this month, while the mood was more upbeat in July – the month the data refers to.
The chart below shows that coronavirus deaths began picking up in earnest only in August, Mortalities make more impactful headlines than cases.
Source: FT
If the core figure beats estimates or even only matches them, it would serve as a sigh of relief for those worried about the economy and could support the dollar. The greenback has been on the back foot in recent days, and even a merely satisfactory number could trigger a reversal. Profits need to be taken.
In addition, the downfall of the dollar is primarily driven by hints from the Federal Reserve that it is set to refrain from signaling to taper off its bond-buying scheme. Uber-hawk Fed member Robert Kaplan said he is ready to reconsider his pro-tapering stance as the Delta covid variant spreads. Another clue is in the Fed's actions.
Tensions are rising toward the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium and Chair Jerome Powell's speech there on Friday. The fact that the event will be held online – a last-minute change – is a sign the bank is worried about the virus not only for the broader economy but for its senior members as well. That programming note over the weekend contributed to a happy Monday in markets.
The bank currently purchases $120 billion per month and the current thinking is that this would last for longer. However, the Fed is also data-dependent and has several figures it is watching closely – one of them is this core Durables statistic, Investment has an impact on the medium-term. Any upbeat number could send shivers down investors' spines in fear the Fed would change its mind.
Conclusion
Overall, expectations for Durable Goods Orders are low, raising the chances of an upside surprise. The need to correct after several days of dollar falls and sensitivity ahead of Powell's speech implies the publication could serve as the trigger to scoop up the greenback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1750 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and trades around 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar remains under pressure after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and optimism that the Fed refrains from tapering.
GBP/USD holds above 1.37 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading off the highs but above 1.37. Investors remain upbeat about the prospects of defeating covid and that the Federal Reserve keeps its stimulus intact. Investors are shrugging off elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: More records as the dip does not last
Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) taper talk fails to dent equity market magnificence!