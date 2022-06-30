After being well in the green on the open, stocks corrected strongly yesterday as the day wore on, apparently by the same concerns about inflation and recession risk from central bank tightening which brought on the current bear market that began in earnest in April. The S&P saw its 14th +2% drop for the year.
Unless things change dramatically in the next two days, both the Dow and S&P will post their worst quarterly performance since 2020, the NASDAQ since 2008.
Why aren't people ready to buy the dip yet? Earnings - they still haven't been cut enough to reflect the slowdown so many "experts" are forecasting.
Surging energy
Surprisingly, they are actually higher. At the beginning of the year, the S&P was forecast to have +8% earnings growth in 2022. Today it is +10%. The explanation is apparently the surging energy names with Exxon (NYSE: XOM) now forecast for over 100% earnings growth in 2022, Occidental (NYSE: OXY) 300%. But energy is only about 5% of the index.
Don't chase these bear market rallies
The fear is that in a normal recession earnings drop 20%. That is the source of these bear market rallies: If current earnings estimates largely hold up, the market is oversold and a sustained rally is in the cards.
If recession-caliber earnings cuts are coming, there's another big leg down in valuations coming. While picking the right stocks will outperform as always, with so much money now tied up in passive index strategies and ETFs, if the market falls into a full recession sentiment, you'll be able to build positions in better stocks at lower prices.
This makes the upcoming earnings season more important than ever. By the time it's over, stock indexes will have likely moved several percentage points in either direction.
Better to be cautious and chase the rally than all-in and be wrong. Keep collecting partial positions in quality names on pullbacks and offloading weak earners on rallies in the next couple weeks, but keep plenty of powder dry and be ready to pounce if the earnings relief rally comes.
Coffee Beans
America’s love of wines from Southern Europe, with France and Italy, especially coming to mind, is a one-sided affair. The U.S. imported almost 6 million hectoliters from France and Italy between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021 - worth more than $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, Europe's four largest wine exporters imported less than 50,000 hectoliters of wine from the U.S. Source: Statista.
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0550 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has displayed a modest rebound on a minor correction in the DXY. The central banks do not see the return of a lower inflation environment. The US PCE Price Index may slip to 4.7% vs. 4.9% recorded earlier.
GBP/USD rebounds to near 1.2140 on subdued DXY, UK GDP and US Core PCE Price Index eyed
GBP/USD has attracted some bids around 1.2106 as the DXY has surrendered 105.00. The pound bulls are weakened as the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK’s GDP numbers are seen stable while the annual US core PCE Price Index may slip to 4.7%.
Gold awaits US PCE inflation for a sustained move lower Premium
XAUUSD is licking its wounds near $1,820 early Thursday, despite the pullback in the greenback amid mixed sentiment on global markets. Fed expectations and end-of-quarter flows to remain in play. XAUUSD sellers keep their sights on $1,800, US PCE inflation in focus.
How patient investors can capitalize on AVAX price move regardless of the direction
AVAX price seems ready for a quick bounce if it produces a higher low. However, the bears have been pushing Avalanche down since June 26, creating a power struggle. Therefore, investors need to be patient to ride the next leg, be it up or down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!