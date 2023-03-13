Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
Price
USD/JPY last price was ¥ 133.4808.
Trend analysis
In the short term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower. In the long term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days.
For every up day, there were 1.86 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.4202%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3104%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.12% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.056% percent.
Trade idea
With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Sell $ 434,192 USD , or 4.34 lots of Dollar/Yen, take profit at ¥ 132.9561 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,706 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 133.7882 with 49.98% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon
Intraday predictions
USD/JPY trend analysis
USD/JPY value analysis
USD/JPY worst/best case scenario snalysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is $ 132.585314 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 134.376258 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 133.7882 could trade and that $ 132.9561 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
