Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.

Market summary

Price

USD/JPY last price was ¥ 133.4808.

Trend analysis

In the short term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower. In the long term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating lower.

Value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days.

For every up day, there were 1.86 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.4202%.

The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3104%.

Performance

Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.12% percent.

Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.056% percent.

Trade idea

With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.

The trade idea

Chart

Sell $ 434,192 USD , or 4.34 lots of Dollar/Yen, take profit at ¥ 132.9561 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,706 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 133.7882 with 49.98% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon

Intraday predictions

USDJPY

USD/JPY trend analysis

USDJPY

USD/JPY value analysis

USDJPY

USD/JPY worst/best case scenario snalysis

USDJPY

Expected range

Chart

Probability vs payout chart

This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.

Chart

Key takeaways

Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.

