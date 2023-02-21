Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
USDJPY last price was ¥ 134.8423. In the short term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating higher. In the long term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating higher. Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 17 days and decreased 3 days. For every up day, there were 0.18 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3548% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4206% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.85% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2425% percent. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Buy $ 416,514 USD, or 4.17 lots of Dollar/Yen, take profit at ¥ 135.1655 level with 50.08% odds for a $ 998 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 134.5186 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon.
Intraday Predictions
USD/JPY trend analysis
USDJPY last price was ¥ 134.8423. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.
USD/JPY value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 17 days and decreased 3 days. For every up day, there were 0.18 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3548% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4206% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.85% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2425% percent.
USDJPY worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is $ 133.898762 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 135.785904 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 134.5186 could trade and that $ 135.1655 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected Range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is $ 133.898762, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 135.785904. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that $ 134.5186 could trade and that $ 135.1655 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today ¥ 134.8423
-
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 17 days and decreased 3 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.18 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3548%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4206%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.85% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2425% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0182¥ per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.5047 ¥.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.3743 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 0.4825¥.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
