The greenback continued Wednesday's post-FOMC ascent and ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday on continued speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise rates sooner rather than later.
Reuters reported U.S. economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter as businesses replenished depleted inventories to meet strong demand for goods, helping the nation to post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. That followed a 2.3% growth pace in the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth rising at a 5.5% rate. Estimates ranged from as low as a 3.4% rate to as high as a 7.0% pace.
The economy grew 5.7% in 2021, the strongest since 1984. It contracted 3.4% in 2020, the biggest drop in 74 years.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 114.48 in Asian morning and resumed Wednesday's ascent following hawkish FOMC statement and rose to an intra-day high at 115.48 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength before retreating to 115.16 on profit-taking.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia after Wednesday's selloff in post-FOMC trading and fell below 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (November) to 1.1133 in New York morning on usd's continued strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling before trading sideways.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a 1-month trough at 1.3359 at New York open on usd's broad-based strength. However, the pair then pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3406 in New York morning before stabilising.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia PPI, France consumer spending, GDP, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicator, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, producer prices, German import prices, GDP, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance on Friday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1150 amid US dollar retreat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding from 19-month lows of 1.1132. The US dollar pulls back from the highest level since July 2020 as global stocks stabilize from post-Fed trauma. Stronger US GDP and policy divergence could keep the rebound elusive ahead of PCE inflation.
GBP/USD bounces off 11-week-old support but not out of the woods
GBP/USD fades the corrective pullback from a horizontal area established since early November, retreating to 1.3380 amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped during the last two trading sessions before the bears took a breather around the five-week low of 1.3357.
Gold flirts with $1,800 ahead of US PCE Inflation
Gold licks the Fed-led wounds of around $1,797-98, up 0.15% intraday during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal reacts to the upbeat demand forecasts for the world’s top gold consumer, as well as mildly bid US equity futures, amid a sluggish session.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
Apple (AAPL) Earnings for Q1 beats estimates on EPS and revenue
Apple (AAPL) reported earnings after the close on Thursday. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.10 versus the estimate of $1.89. Revenue was $123.9 billion versus the estimate for $118.66 billion. AAPL is trading at $162.40 in Thursday's aftermarket, a change of 2% versus the regular session close of $159.16.