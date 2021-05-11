Although the greenback resumed its recent losing streak and fell to a 2-1/2 month low due to Friday's release of poor U.S. jobs report together with expectation that rising inflation would devalue dollar, usd later pared intra-day losses on safe-haven buying on weakness in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended at 34,742, down 350 points, or 2.55%)
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar found renewed buying at 108.47 in New Zealand and rose to 108.91 in Asia. Price then gained to session highs of 109.05 in early European morning on cross-selling in jpy before retreating to 108.66 at New York open on fall in U.S. yields and then moved sideways.
The single currency extended its recent ascent and gained to 1.2176 in New Zealand before retreating to 1.2137 in European morning on profit-taking. Despite rising to a 10-week high of 1.2177 due to upbeat EU Sentix data, the pair later fell to session lows of 1.2128 near New York close on cross-selling in euro.
Reuters reported Sentix's index for the euro zone climbed to 21.0 from 13.1 in April. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 14.0. A current conditions index moved to positive territory, hitting its highest level since May 2019. An expectations index climbed to a record 36.8 from 34.8 a month earlier.
The British pound initially rose from 1.3980 to 1.4044 in New Zealand on weekend's news of local election win by ruling UK Tory party before retreating to 1.4016 in Asia. However, cable then rallied to a 10-week high of 1.4158 at New York open before retreating to 1.4108 on profit-taking. The pair then rebounded again to 1.4154 before trading broadly sideways.
Reuters reported Scotland's main pro-independence party captured dozens of seats on Friday in a Scottish parliament election that could determine the future of the United Kingdom, but early results left uncertainty over whether it would win a crucial majority. The Scottish National Party says it will seek to hold a new vote on secession by the end of 2023 if there is a pro-independence majority returned to the devolved 129-seat parliament - setting up a potential legal showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will refuse any such vote. The SNP won 38 of the first 47 seats so far declared, including East Lothian, Edinburgh Central and Ayr, three of the election's key battlegrounds. The SNP failed to win Dumbarton, the most marginal seat at the last election.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan all household spending, China PPI, CPI, Italy industrial output, Germany wholesale price index, ZEW economic sentiment, current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation, Canada leading index, U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.