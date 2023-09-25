Sterling slides, AUD outperforms; Yields tumble
Summary:
The Dollar Index, a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies climbed to March 2023 highs, settling at 105.55 (105.40). Effects from the Fed’s hawkish pause last week continued to influence currencies.
Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar soared to 148.35 from Friday’s 147.58 after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy. The BOJ kept its policy rate unchanged at -0.10%.
The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), outperformed, edging higher against the Greenback to 0.6440 from 0.6415 Friday. Australia’s 10-year bond rate climbed 4 basis points to 4.34%.
US treasury bond yields eased. The 10-year treasury rate closed at 4.43% from 4.49%. Last week the 10-year yield rose above 5% for the first time since 2007. Other global rates were mostly lower. The UK’s 10-year Gilt yield was last at 4.24% (4.29%). Australia’s 10-year rate rose to 4.34% (4.29%).
The Euro (EUR/USD) dipped to 1.0655 from 1.0660 against the broadly-based stronger US Dollar. On Friday, the shared currency traded to an overnight and near 6-month low at 1.0615.
Sterling slid to 1.2240 (1.2290 Friday). The British Pound continued to weaken following last week’s decision of the Bank of England to keep its policy rate unchanged. Which halted a string of 14 consecutive rate increases.
The Greenback was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 7.2985 (7.3135). Against the Thai Baht, the Dollar (USD/THB) settled at 36.02 from 36.12 Friday. The USD/SGD pair was little changed, at 1.3650.
Wall Street stocks eased. The DOW finished at 33,980 (34,040 Friday). The S&P 500 was last at 4,322 from 4,327 on Friday. Global equities were mixed. Australia’s ASX 200 soared to 7,045 (6,972 Friday).
Economic data released Friday saw Japan’s National Core CPI (y/y) at 3.1%, unchanged from 3.1%, and higher than forecasts at 3.0%. UK Retail Sales rose 0.4%, up from -1.2% previously, but lower than estimates at 0.5%. UK CBI Industrial Order Expectations eased to -18 from -15 previously.
Canada’s August Retail Sales climbed to 0.3% from 0.1% previously but missed forecasts at 0.4%. The US Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.9 from 47.9 previously. US Services PMI eased to 50.2 (50.5).
- USD/JPY – The Greenback soared to an overnight and near 10-month high at 148.41 from Friday’s 147.58 before settling at 148.37 at the New York close. On Friday, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy. Some market participants had expected a policy shift. The overnight low traded was 147.50.
- EUR/USD – Edged modestly lower against the Greenback to close at 1.0655 from 1.0660 Friday. The Euro plummeted to an overnight low at 1.0615 after initially rallying to 1.0671, which was the overnight high. Broad based US Dollar strength weighed on the Euro.
- AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler outperformed, finishing 0.3% higher against the Greenback at 0.6440. The Australian Dollar weakened against the US Dollar to an overnight low at 0.6403. The strong performance of Australia’s ASX 200 share market boosted the Aussie.
- GBP/USD – Sterling slid to close at 1.2240 against Friday’s opening at 1.2290. UK Retail Sales, released on Friday, rose 0.4% but disappointed analysts who had expected a 0.5% rise. A fall in the UK Industrial Order Expectations to -18 from -15 previously weighed on Sterling.
On the lookout:
The week ahead begins with a light economic calendar today. In Asia, the RBA’s Assistant Governor Bradley Jones, a former IMF banker, is scheduled to speak today.
There are no major economic data releases out of Asia today. Germany starts off European data with its September IFO Business Climate (f/c 85.2 from 85.7- ACY Finlogix).
The UK follows with its UK CBI September Distributive Trades (f/c -23 from -44 previously – ACY Finlogix).
The US releases its Chicago Fed National Activity Index (f/c 0.15 from 0.12 – ACY Finlogix) and US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for September (no f/c, previous was -17.2 – FX Street).
The US also releases its July Housing Price Index (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0.3% - FX Street); US September Consumer Confidence (no forecasts, FX Street), US August New Home Sales (f/c 0.7 million from 0.714 million – FX Street).
Trading perspective:
While the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished stronger on Friday, much of that strength was against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese currency carries a 13.6% weight in the Dollar Index. Against the other major currencies, the Greenback was mixed.
The easing of US treasury bond yields following last week’s climb will keep a lid on the Greenback.
Expect the Dollar to drift lower against most of its Rivals in the earlier part of this week.
- AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler outperformed, rallying 0.39% against the Greenback to close at 0.6440 (0.6415). On the day, look for immediate resistance at 0.6470 and 0.6500 to cap any strong rallies. Immediate support can be found at 0.6400 (overnight low traded was 0.6403). The next support level lies at 0.6370. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely range today of 0.6400-0.6470. Prefer to sell Aussie rallies today.
- USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback climbed to an overnight and near 10-month high at 148.41 before to 148.37. It was more a case of Yen weakness than US Dollar strength due to disappointment from some market participants following the BOJ’s rate decision on Friday. Some market participants expected the BOJ to drop its guidance to take additional easing measures. Immediate resistance today is found at 148.50 followed by 148.80. Immediate support lies at 148.00, 147.70 and 147.40. Look for a choppy day ahead, likely range: 147.50-148.50. Expect more rhetoric against Yen weakness from Japan Inc.
Source: Finlogix.com
- EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the Euro dipped to 1.0655, little changed from Friday’s opening at 1.0660. On the day, immediate support can be found at 1.0610 followed by 1.0580 and 1.0550. Immediate resistance lies at 1.0680 (overnight high traded was 1.0671). The next resistance level lies at 1.0710. Look for the Euro to trade in a likely range today of 1.0610-1.0710. Trade the range.
- GBP/USD – The British Pound slumped to 1.2240 from Friday’s 1.2290. On the day look for immediate support at 1.2200 and 1.2170 to hold. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.2270, 1.2300 and 1.2340. Look for more choppy trade in the GBP/USD pair. Likely range today: 1.2180-1.2280. Preference is to sell Sterling on rallies and not chase it lower from current levels.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450 as sentiment sours
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot below 0.6450 in the early European morning on Monday. The Aussie has turned negative, as the US Dollar finds fresh demand on souring risk sentiment amid China's property market concerns and the hawkish Fed outlook.
EUR/USD keep range around 1.0650, focus on German IFO survey
EUR/USD is keeping its range at around 1.0650, struggling for a clear direction in the Asian trading on Monday. Markets stay risk-averse, weighing the Fed's 'higher-for-longer' rate view and lingering China's property market woes. Germany's IFO survey eyed.
Gold remains steady above $1,920, focus on US data
Gold price hovers above $1,920 during the Asian session on Monday. The prices of yellow metal snapped a losing streak on Friday as the US Dollar (USD) trimmed its intraday gains, which could be attributed to the falling in the US Treasury yields.
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Is WLD done with uptrend after 77% rally?
Worldcoin price has paused its uptrend as it currently trades at $1.57. This move comes after the altcoin rallied a whopping 77% in just three days, between September 13 and 16. As WLD hovers aimlessly, investors need to be patient to catch the next volatile move.
Week ahead – US core PCE and Eurozone flash CPIs eyed after rate pause signals
PCE inflation to grab attention on Friday as Fed signals higher for longer. But markets might be more worried about a government shutdown. Eurozone flash CPIs will also be the in the spotlight on Friday. Chinese PMIs to be watched for recovery signs.