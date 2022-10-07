The greenback rallied across the board on Thursday as a bounce in U.S. yields and falling U.S. equities triggered broad-based risk-averse buying in usd.
Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in four months last week, but the labor market remains tight even as demand for labor is cooling amid higher interest rates.
Some of the larger-than-expected jump in jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was partially blamed on Hurricane Fiona, with filings surging in Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by the storm in the second half of September.
Claims data in the coming weeks will likely be distorted by Hurricane Ian, which cut a swath of destruction across Florida and the Carolinas at the end of September.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 144.39 at Asian open and edged higher to 144.77 in Europe. Despite retreating to 144.58 at New York open, price erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 145.14 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength due to rally in US yields.
The single currency initially edged up to 0.9926 in Asian morning. Price then met renewed selling and fall to 0.9859 ahead of New York open and then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 0.9789 on rally in usd after the European Central Bank published the Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts showed that some officials preferred a lower rate hike of 50 bps.
Despite rebounding to session highs of 1.1383 in Asia, cable then met renewed selling there and fell to 1.1244 in European morning before tumbling to session lows of 1.1114 in New York on usd's strength before staging a recovery.
More news from Reuters, the Bank of England is determined to get inflation back to its 2% target over the medium term, and will have to look beyond short-term financial market turmoil, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday. "Given the time it takes for monetary policy to have its full impact, the MPC is focused primarily on the medium and longer-term prospects for the economy," Haskel said in remarks released by the BoE. "The MPC has the tools and resolve to return inflation to target in the medium term," he added.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan all household spending, coincident index, leading index, China market holiday, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany import prices, industrial output, retail sales, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.