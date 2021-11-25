The greenback extended its recent winning streak and rose to fresh 16-month highs against its peers on Wednesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials increased speculation that the Fed will tighten monetary policy as well as raise rate in a faster pace than expected.
Reuters reported San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she could see the argument for accelerating the pace of the central bank's taper and would be open to doing so if inflation remains elevated and jobs growth stays strong. "If things continue to do what they've been doing, then I would completely support an accelerated pace of tapering," Daly said during an interview with Yahoo Finance published on Wednesday. Daly said she would like to see more economic reports on inflation and hiring and to discuss the approach with her Fed colleagues before deciding.
More from Reuters, the new orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in October, suggesting a rebound in business spending on equipment early in the fourth quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 1.3% in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders climbing 0.5%. Part of the increase last month likely reflected higher prices amid global shortages of goods.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 115.23 in Asian morning and dropped to session lows at 114.83 in early European morning. However, price erased its losses and rallied to a fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 in New York on usd's broad-based strength before stabilising.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and dropped below Tuesday's 1.1227 low to 1.1204 in European morning. The pair continued to ratchet lower and hit a fresh 16-month trough at 1.1187 in New York morning on usd's continued strength before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1205.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 1.3389 at European open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. However, the pair then met renewed selling there and fell to a fresh 10-month trough at 1.3317 in New York afternoon before trading sideways.
According to Reuters, British industrial orders surged this month with a growth measure hitting its highest since at least 1977 and price expectations among manufacturers also climbed to a 44-year high, according to a survey published on Wednesday.
The Confederation of British Industry's monthly manufacturers' order book balance leapt to +26 in November from +9 in October, well above the average forecast of +13 in a Reuters poll of economists. The reading was the highest since the CBI series started in April 1977.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany GDP, Gfk consumer sentiment, Italy trade balance, U.S. Market Holiday and Canada average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback eyes weekly resistance above 1.1200
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around multi-month low, picking up bids to refresh daily top to 1.1211 during early Thursday. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off the 1.1186 level.
GBP/USD: Bears aim for 1.3290-75 key support zone
GBP/USD grinds lower around the yearly bottom surrounding 1.3320 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday, after declining for consecutive four days. Given the cable pair’s failures to rebound following the downside break of the September 2020 high, coupled with the bearish MACD signals, sellers are likely to keep the reins.
Gold consolidates losses below $1,800 amid sluggish session
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,791 during Thursday’s Asian session, following a five-day decline to the levels lowest in three weeks. The yellow metal relies on the lackluster market conditions to lick its wounds amid a lack of major data/events.
Dogecoin price to rally 20% if DOGE can recover recent losses
Dogecoin price is at a make or break point in its downward cycle as it recently flipped a crucial support level into resistance. If DOGE bulls can quickly recover, investors can expect a run-up. Failing to do so might result in a steeper correction.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.