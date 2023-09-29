The US Dollar, hitting its highest peak since December, recently faced a dip amid mounting concerns about a US government shutdown. A drop in retail sales data nudged the Aussie dollar to its lowest point since last November. However, with the Reserve Bank of Australia eyeing potential interest rate hikes, currency markets are becoming even more intriguing.
The U.S. dollar, which had reached its peak since December, experienced a decline following yesterday's release of U.S. economic data that failed to meet projections. Disappointing figures in the U.S. GDP price index, falling short of both prior readings and market expectations, coupled with signs of deceleration in U.S. home sales, put downward pressure on the dollar, nullifying its gains from the previous day. Conversely, Australia saw a dip in retail sales data, causing the Aussie dollar to drop to its lowest point since last November. However, a robust recovery prior to the Reserve Bank of Australia's upcoming interest rate decision, fueled by the possibility of the RBA continuing its monetary tightening cycle, added a layer of complexity to the currency market dynamics.
Market movements
Dollar index
Despite rising US Treasury yields, the US Dollar retreated as investors seized the opportunity to book profits and reallocate their portfolios toward undervalued currencies. Nevertheless, the fundamentals underlying the Dollar remain robust, particularly in the wake of the solid jobs report. Investors' focus now shifts to the eagerly awaited release of the PCE Price Index to gauge the inflation landscape in the United States.
The Dollar Index is trading lower following the prior retracement from the resistance level. MACD has illustrated diminishing bullish momentum, while RSI is at 67, suggesting the index might enter overbought territory.
Resistance level: 106.95, 108.65.
Support level: 105.25, 103.15.
XAU/USD
Gold prices have descended to levels not seen in seven months, primarily driven by the relentless rise in US Treasury yields and heightened expectations of rate hikes. Even as the US Dollar retreated from its November highs, the bond market selloff continued to exert downward pressure on non-yielding assets, including gold and silver.
Gold prices are trading lower following the prior breakout below the previous support level. However, MACD has illustrated diminishing bearish momentum, while RSI is at 28, suggesting the commodity might enter oversold territory.
Resistance level: 1890.00, 1950.00.
Support level: 1840.00, 1790.00.
EUR/USD
Indications of potential easing in Eurozone inflation pushed the euro to its lowest point of the year against the USD, while the dollar maintained its robust performance. Both Spanish and German Consumer Price Indices (CPI) fell below market expectations, with the German CPI hitting its lowest level since May. These signs of economic softening across Eurozone member states restrained the euro's ability to strengthen against the strong USD.
The Euro is able to defend against the strong USD at above 1.05000, a crucial psychological support level for the pair. The MACD has crossed while the RSI has rebounded strongly from the oversold zone suggesting the bearish momentum is diminishing.
Resistance level: 1.0617, 1.0705.
Support level: 1.0548, 1.04730.
GBP/USD
The Pound Sterling rebounded from its earlier losses in anticipation of the pivotal UK GDP data set to be released later today. Weaker-than-anticipated U.S. economic indicators, including the GDP price index and New Home Sales, tempered the dollar's strength, creating a favourable environment for the Sterling. Additionally, the alleviation of concerns regarding a U.S. government shutdown further softened the dollar's position during the same period
The Cable rebounded by more than 0.5% yesterday and has formed a solid bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, signalling for a trend reversal for the pair. The RSI has rebounded sharply from the oversold zone while the MACD has crossed and is approaching the zero line, echoing the trend reversal signal as well.
Resistance level: 1.2360, 1.2530.
Support level: 1.2040, 1.1935.
AUD/USD
The Australian dollar (AUD) neared its annual low before staging a sharp recovery ahead of the impending RBA interest rate announcement scheduled for the upcoming Monday. Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and the easing of U.S. government shutdown concerns have subdued the dollar's strength from its 2023 peak. Despite retail sales falling below market consensus, Australia's monthly private sector credit saw a rise of 0.4%, leading the market to speculate that the RBA might resume its interest rate hikes after a three-month pause.
The AUD/USD has rebounded sharply from its lowest region of the year and the pair is currently trading in a broad sideways range. The RSI is approaching the overbought zone while the MACD is on the brink of breaking above the zero line, suggesting the bullish momentum has formed.
Resistance level: 0.6500, 0.6610.
Support level: 0.6390, 0.6280.
Dow jones
US equity markets rebounded after a recent downturn, as investors engaged in bargain buying. This resurgence in equities occurred despite the backdrop of surging Treasury yields, which had cast a shadow over stock markets. The recent ascent in yields, reaching levels not seen in 16 years, has dominated the investment landscape.
The Dow is trading lower while currently testing the support level. However, MACD has illustrated diminishing bearish momentum, while RSI is at 33, suggesting the index might enter oversold territory.
Resistance level: 34355.00, 34900.00.
Support level: 33590.00, 32745.00.
USD/JPY
The Japanese yen experienced a mild rebound, with USD/JPY hovering around the critical 150 benchmark. Market sentiment suggests that the Bank of Japan may intervene if the yen crosses the 150 thresholds, prompting many traders to opt for profit-taking.
USD/JPY is trading lower following the prior retracement from the resistance level. MACD has illustrated increasing bearish momentum, while RSI is at 62, suggesting the pair might be traded lower since the RSI retraced from its overbought territory.
Resistance level: 150.25, 151.45.
Support level: 148.50, 146.25.
CL Oil
Despite strong fundamentals driven by aggressive oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the oil market witnessed a dip, with signs of potential overbought conditions. Investor caution prevails ahead of the release of the high-impact US PCE Price Index, which holds indirect implications for oil prices. Some investors chose to lock in profits to mitigate market volatility.
Oil prices are trading lower following the prior retracement from the resistance level. MACD has illustrated diminishing bullish momentum, while RSI is at 64, suggesting the commodity might enter overbought territory.
Resistance level: 94.40, 101.00.
Support level: 87.80, 79.65.
Contracts for Difference (CFDs) trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses, you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. CFDs trading may not be suitable for all investors, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take appropriate measures to manage them. Please read the relevant Risk Disclosure document carefully, available here: Legal Documentation. PU Prime is a business name of Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles with License No. SD050. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is registered and located at 9A, CT House, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles. The information on this website is not directed to residents of certain jurisdictions such as United States, Singapore, Australia and some other regions, and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any countries or jurisdictions where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Finzero Cap Ltd, registered in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE414308 and registered address at 62 Athalassas, Mezzanine, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia, Cyprus, is acting as a payment agent to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited for the purpose of facilitating payment services to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.0600 despite soft EU inflation
EUR/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.0600 on Friday. Although the data from the Eurozone showed that HICP inflation softened at a faster pace than anticipated in September, the Euro managed to preserve its strength. Investors await US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold extends recovery, trades above $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher and rose above $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to retreat toward 4.5%, helping XAU/USD hold its ground ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.