The greenback and the Japanese yen gained across the board due to falling U.S. yields on Monday as a rise in global Covid variant cases together with a fall in stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion. (Dow Jones fell by 725 points or 2.09% for its worst drop since October 2020 and ended at 33,962, benchmark 10-year U.S. yield fell from a more than 5-month low of 1.176%).
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 110.10 in New Zealand and retreated to 109.86 at Asian open. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe and the pair tumbled to a near 2-month trough at 109.07 in New York morning on falling U.S. yields before staging a short-covering rebound to 109.57 in New York.
The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before tumbling to a 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1765 at New York open. However, price erased its losses and rallied to session highs at 1.1824 in New York due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling as well as broad-based rebound in usd.
The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3778 in New Zealand and retreated to 1.3748 in Asian morning. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe on jump in Covid cases in UK and price fell to a 5-1/2 month trough at 1.3655 in New York on broad-based selloff in sterling before stabilising.
In other news, Reuters reported U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said an increase in prices was expected to be temporary, but his administration understood that unchecked inflation over the longer term would pose a 'real challenge' to the economy and would remain vigilant. Biden said he told Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell recently that the Fed was independent and should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable recovery.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan nationwide CPI, Germany producer prices, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, EU current account, U.S. building permits, housing starts, rebook and New Zealand GDT price index.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.