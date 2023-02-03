Stock investors could be in for a rocky end to the week after a disappointing number from Apple and a couple of others. At the same time, bulls are hoping more dovish central bank talk will overshadow those let downs.
Earnings
Reporting after markets closed yesterday, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet both missed on earnings and revenue. Notably, Apple’s overall sales for the holiday quarter were about -5% lower than last year’s, the first year-over-year sales decline since 2019. Meanwhile, Alphabet and its YouTube segment are suffering from the widespread decline in ad sales similar to other social media businesses like Snap. Amazon fared a bit better with Q4 revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations but the company fell short on its forward guidance.
It's worth noting that Amazon's online store sales declined by -2% versus last year, indicating a weaker consumer. However, its advertising revenue surprised with a nearly +20% jump, bucking the trend of other online ad companies. Overall, tech earnings in Q4 have been underwhelming, a big change from quarters past when the sector's profits reliably soared by double digits. The sector's stock price gains have also outperformed the broader market for the past decade or so with investors willing to pay a premium price for future growth.
As of January 2023, the technology sector traded at 20.5 times forward earnings.
By comparison, the energy and financial sectors had forward price-to-earnings ratios of 8.1 and 12.9, respectively.
Bottom line, that math gets less attractive the lower tech's profits fall and the higher interest rates climb. Cigna, Regeneron, and Sanofi report results today.
Data to watch
Earnings on tap next week include Activision Blizzard, IDEXX Laboratories, Loews, ON Semiconductor, Simon Property Group, and Tyson Foods on Monday; AGCO, BP, Carlyle Group, Centene, Chipotle, DuPont de Nemours, Enphase Energy, Gartner, KKR & Co., Prudential Financial, Royal Caribbean, and Xylem on Tuesday; Avalon Bay, CME Group, CVS, Disney, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric, MGM Resorts, O'Reilly Automotive, Penske Automotive, Robinhood, Uber, and Yum Brands on Wednesday; AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Cloudflare, Duke Energy, Expedia, Hilton Worldwide, Kellogg's, PayPal, PepsiCo, Siemens, S&P Global, TotalEnergies, and Unilever on Thursday; and Enbridge and Fortis on Friday.
On the central bank front, the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) both hiked interest rates by 50-basis points yesterday and both indicated at least one more rate hike to come.
While the ECB left the door open to rate hikes beyond the March meeting, the BoE made changes to its policy language that leads some to believe that BoE officials are laying the groundwork to pause their hiking cycle. Bulls see the decision as more evidence that the era of global tightening is nearing an end and think the US Fed will lead the way as soon as the second quarter.
Bulls hope to find more support for that argument in today's jobs data with the January Employment Situation expected to show payroll growth pulling back to +185,000 from +223,000 in December.
Importantly, investors will be scrutinizing the hourly wage gains component with consensus expecting the year-over-year increase to slow to +4.4% from +4.6% previously. The ISM Services Index is also out today.
Next week, data is pretty light with Consumer Credit and the Trade Balance on Tuesday; Wholesale Inventories on Wednesday; and Consumer Sentiment on Friday.
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.