Since the start of the banking crisis just a week ago, markets have been recalibrating their expectations for central banks. It's broadly understood that the main driver of weakness in the banking sector at the moment is higher interest rates. This has led to the natural conclusion that the Fed won't hike as aggressively, or at all, when it meets next week. But, that could be based on a couple of hasty assumptions.
The Fed might still be in tightening mode
After the last meeting, the Fed essentially communicated that there would be another 25bps hike in March. Evidently it was couched in conditionalities, Powell clearly conveyed the idea that the Fed was getting ready to pause. He explicitly said a "couple" of more hikes, which would presumably include the meetings of March and May.
Since then, speculation of what the Fed would do varied wildly, depending on events. 50bps was first hinted at after the blow-out jobs number in January. It became the dominant theme less than two weeks ago when Powell provided testimony before Congress, suggesting that the Fed could increase the pace of hikes. Now, that has completely reversed, with a 50/50 chance of a 25bps hike or no hike at all.
Too much speculation?
The thing is, all of these changes have been based on reading the tea leaves of what the Fed might think of data points. As far as the Fed's "narrative" is concerned, 25bps is still the game plan. That's what was officially conveyed after the meeting, and what officials were talking about right up until the Fed's blackout period. In other words, if the Fed were to do a quarter point, it wouldn't be a change from any previous guidance that it has provided.
Enter the ECB, which just yesterday hiked rates by 50bps as expected, with hardly any reaction in the EURUSD. The ECB went through with their telegraphed plan, saying they were focused on inflation, and that other measures would be taken to address the banking issue. This is the separation of the policy and intervention aspects that we mentioned previously. Central banks are generally seen as having two main tools to affect markets: the interest rate, and the balance sheet. While they are the main policy tools, central banks can use other measures to address specific issues. Which is why it might be a little early to assume the Fed will pull back on its efforts to control inflation in order to shore up the banking sector, just as it might have been a little too early to suppose the Fed would hike by 50bps.
The market getting ahead of itself again
Last Sunday, the Fed announced a new mechanism known as BTFP, which would effectively provide unlimited short-term loans for banks that needed liquidity and were affected by high interest rates. Although it didn't shore up stock traders, and bank shares have fallen dramatically in the last few days, it might be seen as sufficient by Fed officials. Just like the ECB figured that the SNB's actions to protect Credit Suisse was enough.
The ECB's use of this principle without any dramatic ill effects - in fact, European bank shares rose following the ECB's decision - could encourage similar action from the Fed. Maybe not a 50bps hike, since the Fed hasn't really said that it would do that at the next meeting. But the Fed is likely to be still keen to maintain its inflation-fighting credibility, which it can do by following through on its forecast of a quarter point hike next week.
Now we'll have to see if the market adjusts to that kind of thinking before Wednesday.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, seems to be helping the US Dollar show resilience against its rivals and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2150 after having advanced toward 1.2200 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood limits the US Dollar's losses for the time being as US stocks trade mixed to start the session.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price pushed further higher and broke above $1,960 hitting the highest level since April 2022. XAU/USD is rising more than $40 on Friday, boosted by lower US yields and risk aversion.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.