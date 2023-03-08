Coach updated the sell in USDJPY over 107. He's advising not getting too beared up in Cable and believe Yields could come in .30bps.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Wednesday. The monthly ADP report showed that employment in the US private sector rose by 242K in February but this data failed to trigger a reaction. Eyes on Powell's testimony.
USD/CAD holds above 1.3750 as BoC leaves key rate unchanged at 4.5%
USD/CAD trades at its highest level since early November at around 1.3770 in the American session on Wednesday. As expected, the Bank of Canada announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 4.5%, making it difficult for the Canadian Dollar to gather strength.
Gold struggles gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,810
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated to $1,810 area after having recovered toward $1,820 earlier in the session. The stronger-than-expected ADP Employment Change for February helps the US Dollar preserve its strength, capping XAU/USD's upside ahead of Powell.
Should Shiba Inu holders expect a 65% upswing or sell-off as SHIB developers tease Shibarium launch this week?
Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of SHIB’s awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium this week. Shibarium will enhance the scalability of SHIB and provide cheaper transactions to Shiba Inu holders.
Tesla Stock News and Forecast: TSLA dips 2% on Model Y steering wheel investigation
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped nearly 2% in Wednesday's premarket after US regulators said they would begin an investigation of Tesla's steering wheels in its 2023 Model Y vehicles.