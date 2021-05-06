Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June shot higher from strong support at 14940/900, through first resistance at 15110/130 but holding strong resistance at 15220/260.
EuroStoxx 50 June longs at strong support at 3900/3890 are working as we hit 3960/3970 before a test of 3990/4000 highs.
FTSE 100 June finally beats key 200-week moving average resistance at the April high of 6990/7000. Holding above here can target 7090/7100 into the end of the week.
Daily analysis
Dax holding strong resistance at 15220/260 risks a slide to the first support at 15120/100. Further losses meet strong support at 14940/890. Longs need stops below 14840. A break lower targets 14700/650, perhaps as far as support at 14550/500.
Strong resistance at 15220/260. Shorts need stops above 15300.
EuroStoxx minor resistance at 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
First support at 3960/50 but below here can target 3935/30 with strong support at 3900/3890. Longs need stops below 3880. A break lower targets 3865/62 with strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
FTSE holding first support at 7000/6980 can target 7090/7100.
Longs at 7000/6980 need stops below 6965. Unlikely, but a break lower to targets 6930/10.
Chart
