DAX 40 Index Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: European markets finished lower on Tuesday with shares in France leading the region. The CAC 40 is down 0.42% while Germany's DAX is off 0.23% and London's FTSE 100 is lower by 0.06%.
Elliott Wave Market Indices Summary: Wave iv) still in play for the next few sessions.
Trading Strategy: EURUSD wave c) completing and Indices are completing Wave (iv) and should push higher.
Video chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
07:43 EURO STOXX 50.
08:17 UKX / FTSE 100.
10:30 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
