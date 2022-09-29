DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines:Bonds Rally Across Globe After BOE Moves to Buy Debt.
Market Indices Overview: The corrective rally Wave 4.
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Short Wave c) of 4 late Thursday or Friday.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
08:23 EURO STOXX 50.
09:40 UKX / FTSE 100.
10:50 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
15:14 Thanks for watching!
