EU Indices DAX 30 FTSE 100 STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading
European Indices Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirm as positive for further upside, so risk on for the DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 30 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave ii of (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:04 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:12 DAX 30 Elliott Wave Analysis.
07:52 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields to print mild losses amid a sluggish session. Central bankers’ comments, covid updates and geopolitics back the up-moves. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields to print mild losses amid a sluggish session. Central bankers’ comments, covid updates and geopolitics back the up-moves. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.