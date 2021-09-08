Germany’s DAX 30 was also trading lower on Wednesday, as traders operated with caution ahead on tomorrow’s ECB meeting.

The European Central Bank will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, where it will outline any updates to its monetary policy.

Although many believe that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged, it is anticipated that the bank will announce a reduction to its asset purchasing program.

Traders will also be looking for any hints as to when the bank may decide to begin increasing interest rates.

The DAX closed 1047% on the news, with EURUSD hitting an intraday low of 1.1802.

U.S. Job openings rally to record high

Job openings in the United States rose to their highest on record, as employers began to ramp up their post-summer hiring process.

Figures released by the Labor Department showed that JOLTS rose by 749,000 in July, taking job openings to 10.9 million.

Wednesday’s figures are the highest level JOLTS have been at since the report started almost 21-years ago.

Many believe that now that the government-funded unemployment benefits scheme has expired, Americans will begin rushing back to work.

As of writing, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were down 0.20% - 0.25% respectively, with the NASDAQ trading 0.61% lower.