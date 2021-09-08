Germany’s DAX 30 was also trading lower on Wednesday, as traders operated with caution ahead on tomorrow’s ECB meeting.
The European Central Bank will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, where it will outline any updates to its monetary policy.
Although many believe that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged, it is anticipated that the bank will announce a reduction to its asset purchasing program.
Traders will also be looking for any hints as to when the bank may decide to begin increasing interest rates.
The DAX closed 1047% on the news, with EURUSD hitting an intraday low of 1.1802.
U.S. Job openings rally to record high
Job openings in the United States rose to their highest on record, as employers began to ramp up their post-summer hiring process.
Figures released by the Labor Department showed that JOLTS rose by 749,000 in July, taking job openings to 10.9 million.
Wednesday’s figures are the highest level JOLTS have been at since the report started almost 21-years ago.
Many believe that now that the government-funded unemployment benefits scheme has expired, Americans will begin rushing back to work.
As of writing, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were down 0.20% - 0.25% respectively, with the NASDAQ trading 0.61% lower.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower for a third consecutive day
EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1820, weighed by economic growth concerns. Focus shifts to the European Central Bank, and whether or not European policymakers will start discussing trimming QE.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold Price Analysis: Losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.