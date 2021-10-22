Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Oct 2021 00:19GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9185
55 HR EMA
0.9198
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
0.9252 - Wed's high.
0.9223 - Last Fri's low (now res).
0.9206 - Thur's high.
Support
0.9164 - Sep 15 low.
0.9133 - Sep 07 low.
0.9101 - Aug 17 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9184.. Dlr remained on the back foot in Asia yesterday n staged a recovery FM 0.9186 to 0.9206 in Europe b4 resuming a decline FM Sep's 0.9368 top to a fresh 1-month low of 0.9171 in NY due to active cross-buying in CHF.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near the 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route two 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based USD's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top, however, subsequent bounce to 0.9274 (Jul), then again to 0.9368 in Sep suggests pullback from 0.9472 has ended n re-test this key res is likely in late Oct/Nov. Tue's break of 0.9195 would extend weakness to 0.9150, then 0.9101 later this week.
Today, as DLR's weakness to 0.9171 was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, reckon 0.9101 sups should remain intact n bring a long-overdue retracement of said fall FM 0.9368. A daily close abv 0.9206 signals temporary low is made, yields correction to 0.9252, then two 0.9272 next week.
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.