Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Jun 2022 01:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.2183
55 HR EMA
1.2282
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly indicators
Rising fm o/s.
13 HR RSI
36
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of LT downtrend.
Resistance
1.2263 - Mon's Asian low (now res).
1.2239 - 38.2% r of 1.2451-1.2108.
1.2200 - Hourly res.
Support
1.2108 - Mon's 2-year low.
1.2075 - May 2020 low.
1.2000 - Psychological handle.
GBP/USD - 1.2155.. Cable initially penetrated Fri's 1.2302 low to 1.2263 in Asia n despite staging a recovery to 1.2300, price tumbled after downbeat UK GDP n intra-day decline accelerated in NY to a 2-year trough of 1.2108 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. Although cable staged a short-covering rally to 1.2666 in late May, last week's fall to 1.2302 signals correction over below 1.2156 would head to 1.2000. Only abv 1.2517 risks 1.2600.
Today, cable's firm break of prev. 2022 low at 1.2156 to 1.2108 signals LT downtrend has once again resumed n would head twd 1.2075, minor 'bullish con- vergences' on such move should keep price abv 1.2000 handle. Only a daily close abv 1.2000 may risk stronger retracement to 1.2239 bit 1.2263 shoud cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!