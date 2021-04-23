fxsoriginal  Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 23 Apr 2021 01:12GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.3863

55 HR EMA

1.3892

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/sold

13 HR RSI

31

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3949 - Wed's high.
1.3886 - Wed's low (now res).
1.3858 - Hourly res.

Support

1.3825 - Thur's low.
1.3809 - Apr 14 n 15 high (now sup).
1.3765 - 1.5 times extension of 1.4009-1.3886 fm 1.3949.

GBP/USD - 1.3846. Although cable re-tested Wed's 1.3949 high in Asia, price met renewed selling n later tumbled to 1.3825 in NY on cross-selling in sterling as well as renewed USD's strength b4 moving sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Having said that, Mon's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high suggests temporary low is in place n consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 1.4074 (70.7% r) b4 prospect of pullback. Only below 1.3810 risks weakness to 1.3720/30.

Today, as y'day's selloff fm 1.3949 to 1.3825 suggests recent upmove fm Apr's 1.3670 low has made a temp. top at Tue's 7-week peak of 1.4009 n weakness to 1.3760/65 would be seen after consolidation, however, oversold readings on hourly oscillators should keep price abv 1.3717. Abv 1.3886 risks 1.3915/20.

GBPUSD

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD tests 1.2050 ahead of Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD holds the higher ground near 1.2050 amid mixed German PMIs. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt to recapture 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.

GBP/USD approaches 1.3900 amid upbeat UK Retail Sales, ahead of PMIs

GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat UK Retail Sales. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK PMIs.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels

Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.

Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence

Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.

Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs

Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out. 

