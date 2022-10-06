Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Oct 2022 00:02GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s.
21 HR EMA
0.9903
55 HR EMA
0.9893
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Rising fm o/s.
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
0.9999 - Tue's near 2-week high.
0.9960 - Wed's Asian low (now res).
0.9936 - 61.8% r of 0.9999-0.9835.
Support
0.9835 - Wed's low.
0.69807 - Tue's low.
0.9754 -This week's low (Mon).
EUR/USD - 0.9903.. Although euro swung broadly sideways initially y'day below Tue's near 2-week 0.9999 high, price met selling in Europe at 0.9994 n tumbled to 0.9835 in NY morning on broad-based usd's rebound b4 recovering.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 last week suggests the pair would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9865 signals temp. low is made, risks 0.9945, break, 1.0040/50.
Today, euro's fall fm 0.9999 to 0.9835 signals 1st leg of correction fm Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended, below 0.9835 would pressure price to 0.9800, reckon 0.9768 (50% r) should hold. Only abv 0.9936 dampens bear- ish outlook but abv 0.9950/60 needed to head back to 0.9994/99.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
