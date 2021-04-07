Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Apr 2021 00:16GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1847

55 HR EMA

1.1816

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

72

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

1.1990 - Mar 11 high

1.1947 - Mar 22 high

1.1883 - Mar 16 low (now res)

Support

1.1821 - Tue's Asian high (now sup)

1.1786 - Last Fri's high (now sup)

1.1771 - Mon's Asian high (now sup)

EUR/USD - 1.1871.. Although euro swung broadly sideways initially y'day after retreat fm Asian 1.1821 high to 1.1796 in Europe, price extended recent erratic rise on renewed USD's weakness n hit session highs of 1.1877 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 suggests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1705 last week would bring retrace. of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349), then twd 1.1603. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1883 would be 1st signal temp. low is made n risk gain twd 1.1947, break, 1.1990.

Today, euro's rally abv Mon's 1.1819 high o a 2-week top of 1.1877 suggests MT fall fm 2021 peak at 1.2349 has made a temp. low at last Wed's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 n gain to 1.1925 is envisaged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap euro below 1.1947. Below 1.1819/21 signals top, 1.1786/96