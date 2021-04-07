Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Apr 2021 00:16GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.1847
55 HR EMA
1.1816
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
72
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
1.1990 - Mar 11 high
1.1947 - Mar 22 high
1.1883 - Mar 16 low (now res)
Support
1.1821 - Tue's Asian high (now sup)
1.1786 - Last Fri's high (now sup)
1.1771 - Mon's Asian high (now sup)
EUR/USD - 1.1871.. Although euro swung broadly sideways initially y'day after retreat fm Asian 1.1821 high to 1.1796 in Europe, price extended recent erratic rise on renewed USD's weakness n hit session highs of 1.1877 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 suggests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1705 last week would bring retrace. of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349), then twd 1.1603. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1883 would be 1st signal temp. low is made n risk gain twd 1.1947, break, 1.1990.
Today, euro's rally abv Mon's 1.1819 high o a 2-week top of 1.1877 suggests MT fall fm 2021 peak at 1.2349 has made a temp. low at last Wed's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 n gain to 1.1925 is envisaged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap euro below 1.1947. Below 1.1819/21 signals top, 1.1786/96
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
