Despite yesterday's intra-day rally from 1.0276 (Asia) to 1.0365 in NY after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. PPI data, subsequent retreat on broad-based rebound in usd due to rally in U.S. yields suggests further choppy trading below Wednesday's 5-week peak at 1.0368 would continue before prospect of marginal gain, loss of upward momentum should cap euro at 1.0400/10.
A daily close below 1.0275 would be the first signal recent upmove has formed a temporary top and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0203 on Monday.
Data to be released on Friday
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, food price index/
France ILO unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NIESR GDP estimate, France CPI, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, Germany current account.
U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
