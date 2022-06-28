EUR/USD - 1.0581
Euro's rally from June's 1-month bottom at 1.0360 to as high as 1.0605 last Wednesday, then to a 2-week high at 1.0614 in New York on broad-based usd's retreat suggests further choppy trading above May's 5-year trough at 1.0350 would continue, as long as 1.0555 holds, marginal gain would be seen and above 1.0614 would head to 1.0640/45 but 1.0661 should hold.
On the downside, only below 1.0515 would signal said recovery over and weakness towards 1.0484, then 1.0470 would be seen.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales.
U.S. goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is easing towards 0.6900, fading a renewed uptick amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is attempting a bounce, as investors rethink the impact of aggressive Fed rate hikes on growth. A dip in the Australian business confidence survey also weighs on the AUD.
USD/JPY drops towards 135.00 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY is heading south to test 135.00, having failed to sustain above 135.50. The pair is falling in tandem with the US Treasury yields while the return of risk-off flows underpins the USD bounce. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold oscillates above $1,820, downside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,821.76-1,825.55 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is trading lackluster right from the first tick on Tuesday. Earlier, the gold prices witnessed a steep fall after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of $1,840.00.
How trade SafeMoon price for a quick profit?
SafeMoon price gets ready for a quick run-up amid a bearish challenge. As a result, SAFEMOON has been consolidating below a crucial resistance barrier. Investors can expect the altcoin to resume its run-up soon.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!