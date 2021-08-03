EUR/USD - 1.1878
Yesterday's retreat from 1.1896 suggests further sideways swings below Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1909 would continue with downside bias, below 1.1852 (reaction low Friday) confirms recent upmove from 1.1753 (July low) has made a temporary top and brings stronger retracement, reckon 1.1800/05 would remain intact.
Only above 1.1909 risks marginal gain, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price at 1.1940/44 and yield decline later.
Eco. calendar is pretty light with EU's PPI being the only data due out at 09:00GMT.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.