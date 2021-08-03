Yesterday's retreat from 1.1896 suggests further sideways swings below Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1909 would continue with downside bias, below 1.1852 (reaction low Friday) confirms recent upmove from 1.1753 (July low) has made a temporary top and brings stronger retracement, reckon 1.1800/05 would remain intact. Only above 1.1909 risks marginal gain, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price at 1.1940/44 and yield decline later. Eco. calendar is pretty light with EU's PPI being the only data due out at 09:00GMT.

