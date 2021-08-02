EUR/USD - 1.1868
Euro's decline from 1.1909 Fri's 1-month high of to 1.1852 New York after upbeat U.S. data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top and consolidation with downside bias remains for retracement of early rise from 1.1753, reckon 1.1773 sup would hold and yield rebound.
Only above 1.1909 risks one more rise but loss of upward momentum would cap price at 1.1940/44 and yield another decline.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Germany's n EU's Markit PMI, a weaker-than-expected number will weigh on the euro.
EUR/USD renews upside towards 1.1900, German, US statistics eyed
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses below 1.1900. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields to south as Senators haggle over infrastructure spending. China growth worries join covid woes capping the pair’s upside. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900, US and UK PMI hold the key
GBP/USD is battling 1.3900 as the US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
Gold looks vulnerable amid bearish technical setup, ahead of ISM
Gold price corrected from near two-week highs of $1833 on Friday, as the US dollar snapped its dovish Fed-led downtrend and rebounded firmly amid the downbeat market mood. Gold’s 4H technical setup points to downside risks ahead of the US ISM PMI.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.