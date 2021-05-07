EUR/USD - 1.2065
Although Thur's impressive rise from 1.1994 to 1.2071 (New York) due to renewed usd's weakness on return of risk appetite suggests early decline from April's 8-week peak at 1.2149 has made a low at 1.1987 (Wednesday), a daily close above 1.2075 needed to turn outlook bullish for further gain towards 1.2149 next week.
On the downside, a firm break of 1.2035 would signal recovery has ended, then risk would shift to downside for re-test of 1.1987.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB President Lagarde wlll speak at a forum called the State of the Union 2021at 10:00GMT.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC steals the headlines, yet risks begin to multiply
Ethereum Classic price has taken frenzy to a new level, producing historic gains from any statistic. Still, the lofty heights are in jeopardy as the technicals and sentiment argue for a sharp reversal in the coming hours and days.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.