Although Thur's impressive rise from 1.1994 to 1.2071 (New York) due to renewed usd's weakness on return of risk appetite suggests early decline from April's 8-week peak at 1.2149 has made a low at 1.1987 (Wednesday), a daily close above 1.2075 needed to turn outlook bullish for further gain towards 1.2149 next week. On the downside, a firm break of 1.2035 would signal recovery has ended, then risk would shift to downside for re-test of 1.1987. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB President Lagarde wlll speak at a forum called the State of the Union 2021at 10:00GMT.

