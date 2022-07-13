Inflation has reached a new peak but we expect it to rise further, mainly due to the announced energy price hikes for July and August. However, we believe that inflation near 20% year-on-year will not push the Czech National Bank (CNB) into raising rates in August. But further pressure on the koruna's depreciation could be a trigger.
Food, energy and fuel prices are the main drivers again
Unsurprisingly, food, housing, energy and fuel prices drove inflation again in June. However, the month-on-month rate of headline CPI slowed slightly from 1.8% to 1.6%. The picture also remains the same from an annual perspective. The growth of consumer prices amounted to 17.2% year-on-year in June, which was 1.2pp up on May. Prices of goods in total went up by 19.3% and prices of services by 13.9%.
The CNB expected 15.0% YoY for June in its spring forecast, which implies another widening of deviation from 1.1pp to 2.2pp. From a market perspective, the result is 0.1pp above expectations. According to our calculations, core inflation also rose further from 13.9% to 14.5%. As always, the official numbers will be released later today alongside CNB commentary.
Contributions to year-on-year inflation (pp)
Source: CZSO, ING
Inflation to accelerate further due to newly announced energy price hikes
Although the CNB's spring forecast shows June inflation as a peak, we expect inflation to rise further not only because of continued general inflationary pressures but mainly because of the recently announced energy price increases by major suppliers in the Czech Republic. These changes should feed through to inflation mainly in July and August, but given the uncertain mix of fixed and floating contracts, we can expect a second round of this effect in the coming months and a further jump in the New Year repricing in January. Our current nowcast shows inflation rising further to 17.8% in July, however, given the above we could see a much bigger jump and we could see inflation very close to 20% YoY over the next three months.
Read the original analysis: Czech Republic: Inflation at a new peak but there’s more to come
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity after US inflation data
EUR/USD has turned south and tested parity after the data from the US showed that the annual CPI jumped to 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May. Following the knee-jerk reaction, the pair seems to have steadied above 1.0000 as focus shifts to Wall Street.
GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.1850
GBP/USD fell sharply and turned negative on the day near 1.1850 amid renewed dollar strength. Annual CPI in the US climbed to a fresh multi-decade high of 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May, compared to the market expectation of 8.8%.
Gold rebounds from 2022-lows, trades near $1,720
Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level in nearly a year below $1,710 before staging a rebound toward $1,720. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on hot US inflation report, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades. Analysts expect Bitcoin price to nosedive to yearly lows if bulls fail to takeover.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!