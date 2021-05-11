The Miners printed a bearish reversal on Monday. This calls into question if day 41 was the daily cycle low.
In April, the Miners peaked just below the 200 day MA on day 34. Major resistance levels, like the 200 day MA usually will cause a reversal if the cycle is in its timing band for a daily cycle low. And if there is a breakout late in the daily cycle, there is rarely any follow through due to the lateness of the cycle.
The Miners formed a swing high off of the day 34 peak then closed below the 10 day MA to signal the daily cycle decline. The decline into the day 41 low caused the 10 day MA to turn lower and even retraced to below the 38 fib level. So it looked in real time that day 41 was the DCL. And with a fresh "set of downs" the Miners closed above the 200 day MA on Friday to signal a new daily cycle low. Then the Miners printed a bearish reversal on Monday.
The Miners are stretched above the 10 day MA and may need to consolidate along the 200 day MA to allow the 10 day MA to catch up to price. And if that is the case then we will maintain our labeling of day 41 as the DCL. However, if the Miners close below the 200 day MA and deliver bearish follow through that would indicate an extended daily cycle scenario making Monday day 48 with the DCL is still in front of us.
What is certain is that the Miners are in a daily uptrend that is characterized by highs forming above the upper daily cycle band and lows forming above the lower daily cycle band. The Miners will remain in their daily uptrend unless they close below the lower daily cycle band.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high
XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. Daily RSI conveys a negative momentum divergence today. Historical precedent suggests that social sentiment may be forecasting a short-term high.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.