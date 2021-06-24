Stocks have been consolidating for the past 7 weeks since closing at a new all-time high on May 7th.
Stocks managed to close above the May 7th high on day 23 of the last daily cycle. Then declined into the 26 day DCL. Tuesday is day 4 of a new daily cycle and stocks have closed at a new all-time high. Breaking out to a new daily cycle this early in a daily cycle gives stocks time to rally.
If stocks deliver bullish follow through this should lead to a bullish trending move, 4240 can then be used as the stop.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase just above 1.1900
Soft US data put a limit to the dollar’s demand. Nevertheless, EUR/USD keeps trading just above a critical Fibonacci level at around 1.1920, without clear directional strength.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3889 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals. GBP/USD trades around 1.3910.
XAU/USD bears look for the next selling opportunity
Gold gained traction during the European trading hours on Thursday and advanced to a daily high of $1,788 before reversing its direction in the second half of the day. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,775.
Shiba may reward patience with an 80% return
Shiba Inu price did test the May 19 low again earlier this week but did rebound before testing the June 11 low, establishing the low point of a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs
Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.