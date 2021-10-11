The 10 year Treasury yield closed Friday at 1.6146. As posted September 29, the 10 year traded then 1.51 and the next big break for higher prices was located at exactly 1.6146.
A break higher targets the 25 point range from 1.6146 to 1.8696. Below 1.6146 targets a 38 point range from 1.6146 to 1.2290 against 1.4218. The 5 year average is located at 1.9321 and 1.8696 is required to break and targets a 6 point range.
The 10 year and 2 spread runs currently 1.2922 and 1.56 for the 10 and 3 month. The 2 year traded last week 6 points and straight up from 0.2603 to 0.3238 while the 10 year traded from 1.454 to 1.616 or 16 points.
10 year daily trade
Here is the point where interest rates predict interest rates the same manner and principle as exchange rates predict exchange rates.
Next target on the bottom is located at 1.6045 and topside targets 1.6247 then 1.6286.
USD/JPY traveled last week from 110.80 to 112.26 and highs today at 113.02. Any price last week was overbought from 111.51. USD/JPY traded 151 overbought pips. from low 113.00's and high 112.00's, short is the only trade and targets easily 150 pips lower.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.