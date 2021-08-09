EUR viewed from EM currencies as EUR/EM sits this week massively oversold and many pairs exist to fit the criteria. EUR/EM massive oversold complements and confirms equal overbought from USD/EM. Trade action, big profits and easy trades are seen most specifically in EM markets either as short USD/EM or long EUR/EM.
Long EUR/USD strategies over past weeks resulted in correct trades, analysis and a smart strategy. No analysis nor thoughts are involved this week to long EUR/USD nor to its position as first among the first 12 currency pairs.
G28 and EM currencies are all connected and interrelated to each other and not total separate markets as if both were separate planets. Its not the case. EM currencies contain wide ranges and move far and wide while G28 currencies move slow and not very far. Easier to view EM as overbought / oversold than G28 therefore easier to see great trades for EM but also direction to G28.
Practically every EUR/EM currency sits deeply oversold. Take your pick.
EUR/BRL not much happening to EUR/BRL nor USD/BRL.
EUR/CNY Long targets 7.6520 for +300 pips.
EUR/CZK Targets 25.4697 easily.
EUR/DKK Nothing here but overbought USD/DKK only trade short. Good advice: never trade EUR/DKK only USD/DKK.
EUR/HRK longs target 7.5107 and short USD/HRK was posted.
EUR/HUF targets 355.49
EUR/ILS Longs target 3.8270
EUR/INR Massive oversold targets 88.13
EUR/MXN targets 23.77 and don't bother to trade EUR/MXN
EUR/MYR nothing here
EUR/PLN Shorts target 4.5623, better trade short USD/PLN.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
