The weekly trade as posted Sunday: Short 115.57 and 115.64 to target 114.76. Long 114.76 to target 115.37. Or Short below 114.40 to target 113.67.

Results: highs 115.68, lows 115.14.

USD/JPY jumped from 114.40 to 115.07 or 67 pips for yesterday's day trade. Note from yesterday's post to no confidence to 115.57 or 115.64 and wrote the trade off as zero for no credit and no profit pips.

But also yesterday was Thursday and weekly trades run to Friday. Friday is the day to declare victory, loss and trade totals. We've seen USD/JPY 2 weeks? ago on a late week move and achieve target and this week was no different.

What allowed USD/JPY to fly higher was successive drops to 114.40, 114.37 and 114.32. A break on any of these lines then weekly 115.57 and 115.64 was impossible. Deeply oversold USD/JPY at yesterday's 114.32 allowed a free trade long provided 114.32 held. And yet again, markets take us to the brink.

From the day trade perspective, 114.20 was offered so USD/JPY supports were located at 114.32 and 114.20. Both points were deeply oversold and at 2:00 am as the start today trades.

What I didn't like was USD/JPY traded lower all week. Note the 2nd leg long from 114.76 target to 115.37. Both prices were taken out of market contention when USD/JPY broke lower from 114.76. Once a price is taken out, its gone and forgotten and no longer is included.

USD/JPY lower target at 114.76 achieved before 115.57 and 115.64. Despite uneven prices, hold true to targets.

If 114.40 broke lower, we were covered for 49 profit pips to at least 113.91 day trade lows.

Most interested to yesterday and Russia was how the currency price would hold and trade. USD/JPY was normal and traded so far 128 weekly pips vs yesterday's 83.

EUR/USD from 1:30 am to 9 am traded 1.1261 to 1.1144 or 117 pips and normal day trade prices. From 9 am to 10 am traded 1.1108 to 1.1156 or 48 pips. Normal. From 10 to 11 traded 1.1141 to 1.1177 or normal 36 pips. From 11 am to 12.00 traded 1.1105 to 1.1177 or 72 pips.

See the 10 am Gold Fix or Option expiries hold any trade value or profits. No profits exists and 36 pips was an unusually big day for 10 am hour trading.

For the most part markets to include currencies and stock markets were confined to 300 ish pips and point ranges. EUR/USD traded 283 weekly pips or 47 pips per day and 3.93 pips per hour. Rare for 283 but not unusual.

To the weekly trade. I ask for credit for 115.57 and 115.64 targets and allow the short to continue to the 114.76 target. Deep caution to 114.76 to 115.37.

Lows so far achieved 115.14 or 50 ish pips.

USD/JPY 4 numbers for today's day trade: 114.64, 114.93, 115.51 and 115.79. The close today is expected right at 114.91.

EUR/USD 4 numbers: 1.1161, 1.1189, 1.1246 and 1.1274.

Maybe next week, we'll trade USD/JPY weekly and day trades together and include all trade profits for weekly totals.