Best trades today for CPI as written yesterday afternoon on my blog at btwomey.com are GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/USD,. Posted on my blog yesterday afternoon were 12 currencies to trade 24 hour trades. Followers, friends and readers already have today 100's of pip profits and trade targets achieved perfect to as usual.

Perfecto is this thing called markets and created by central banks in 1972. Central banks created a commonality for every financial instrument on the planet to trade together in collusion by simple math. Don't allow this word called math to deter from what can be performed by a child of 12.

The CPI trade goes like this. Is the financial instrument overbought or oversold at the time of release. Oversold then long and overbought then short. End of story. Nothing more exists to the story. The same exact trade will trade tomorrow by mathematical certainty no matter what the CPI reading reveals.

I began to write the final paper on markets and our trades and how to trade every trade and every financial instrument with profits and with simplicity.

A day trade is defined in my terms as a small, I mean infinitesimal tiny amount of pips within an even smaller trade distance.

Remember how every trade to every financial instrument sets up.

Line.

Vital Levels.

Bottom.

Target.

Fail target.

To understand the parts above eliminates the entire structure so to trade target to target. Time is irrelevant to day trades, weekly, long term. All that applies is targets.

Levels to targets are offered but never required to target trading.

EUR/USD traded 74 total pips yesterday and traded within 0.9973 to 1.0075. EUR/USD maintained larger 1.0094 to 0.9942.

EUR/USD becomes interesting today. The overall range 1.0061 to 0.9904. Both levels are deeply oversold.

Today's levels: 0.9988, 1.0000, 1.0013 1.0019, 1.0029 Vs 1.0045, 1.0051, 1.0057, 1.0064, 1.0070, 1.0077, 1.0083, 1.0090.

Note 1.0061 and 1.0064 to up target 1.0090. Watch 1.0061, 1.0064 for reversal.

Eliminate non essential levels and the result 0.9988, 1.0064 and 1.0090.

Normal prices for EUR/USD 0.9988, 1.0013 Vs 1.0064 and 1.0090. EUR/USD currently trades non normal as central banks murdered normal EUR/USD ranges.

Note 1.0000. The point 00 is just a number. Note today's 24 hour trades. The number 00 factors to 3 separate currency pairs.