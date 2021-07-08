CHF/JPY achieved lows at 118.00's and a target at high 114.00's to low 115.00's. As written, all JPY cross pairs contain a 600 pip drop and was led by trending pair CHF/JPY. CHF/JPY shorts from 122.00, now run +400 pips and 400 more pips to target.

If traders shorted all JPY cross pairs then profits are in the + 2000 ish by 5 JPY cross pairs at + 400 pips each. Long way to target and opportunity remains to enter short to any or all JPY cross pairs.

The ridiculous aspect to 400 pips is the wait for 3 months or 135 pips per month. For comparison, the 2018 CHF/JPY trade from 117.00's to 112.00's was a 3 week trade for 500 pips and widely posted. Markets in 2021 are dead and dying.

GBP/JPY traded below big break at 151.88 today as GBP/JPY was the last JPY cross pair to hold out to vital breaks. The leader to JPY cross pairs was CHF/JPY then NZD/JPY as NZD/JPY broke below vital points first and continued short and now runs + 400 pips profit.

Worthless USD/JPY would assist to further JPY cross pair downside much quicker on a break at 109.48. Reegardless to USD/JPY as JPY cross pair targets were not only identified months ago but target must by no choice achieve destinations. Encouraging to USD/JPY further downside is massive oversold EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD.

GBP/JPY's break lower should now see more downside gains to GBP/USD and as written many times, the eventual target for GBP/USD is 1.3500's. EUR/GBP is oversold.

Overbought USD/CHF as written achieved lows at 0.9192 and our target was 0.9177. Weekly range 0.9265 to 0.9192. or 73 pips. Holding USD/CHF is 0.9146. DXY target at 91.77 achieved 92.01 and a weekly range from 92.01 to 92.92 or 91 pips. USD/CHF 73 weekly pips Vs DXY 91. DXY beat by 18 pips.

USD/HRK as posted completed yesterday.

Short anywhere or 6.3187 and 6.3205 to target 6.2970 easily.

Actual 6.3246 to 6.2960.

+286 pips.

Perfect target.

EM total profits this week is now +1600 pips.

As written, the 10 year yield range was 1.3305 to 1.8448 and 1.3305 just broke below to now range from 1.3305 to 0.805. The range went from 51 points to now 52 pips.

Inflation

Will Inflation rise. If so then stock markets arein for a big tuimble. If Inflation drops, stock markets continue to trend upwards.

A suggestion for next week

Rather than write the weekly bull stuff which has no basis for any market price or trade, write trade requests and I will post. May not go over well yet the rookie traders as the court jesters of FX are coming at you with outdated charts and indicators and won't profit 5 cents from those outdated methods.