AMC at the 16.43 open today contains a big break to target lower prices at 15.74. A break below at 15.74 targets 15.12 then 14.81.
AMC from the 14.91 close yesterday traveled from 14.66 to 16.77 or 2.11 points or an average move at 1.06 and hourly candles valued at 0.61.
Monday, AMC from the Friday close at 15.35 traded from 14.61 to 16.02 or 1.41 points and an average move at 0.70.
For the past 5 and 10 days, close prices averaged right at 15 points.
For context, the specific AMC reference is to day trades yet the proper method is to perform correct functions and trades by view to longer dated averages for entries and targets. The last S&P trade for 500 ish points serves as the example.
Day trades forces constant screen watch and many numbers involved to the trade.
Yesterday was offered 14.75, 14.83, 14.91, 14.99 and 15.07. Any price trades above or below intended parameters then free money exists to accounts.
Correct was 14.66 to 15.07 or +41 points. Missed was 1.7 points and 20 more numbers. AMC achieved 2.11 points from 26 total numbers.
AMC begins the day overbought from the 16.43 close. Above 16.43 remains 16.52, 16.61, 16.70 then extremes at 16.79, 16.88 and 16.96.
Any price above 16.43 is good for shorts. Below 2 vital points exists as vital breaks: 16.38 and 16.34 Break at 16.34 then targets 16.07 and 16.07 achieves its destination by 16.25, 16.16, 16.07 and 15.98.
From 15.98 to 15.74 achieves by 15.89 and 15.80.
Below 16.34, AMC begins oversold. Long at the 16.07 targets 16.29.
Today's AMC day trade is derived from 11 numbers and just under 1/2 to yesterday. Yesterday's trade viewed under the proper analysis was actually an easy trade for 2 points. The rise was based on 15.74.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
