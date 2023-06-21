US Oil is trading in the red at 70.85 at the time of writing. In the short term, it seems undecided, that’s why we have to wait for new opportunities. After its strong rally, a minor retreat is natural as the rate could test and retest the immediate support levels. Fundamentally, the Canadian Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales came in better than expected, so Crude Oil could try to develop a new bullish movement.
Technically, the rate failed to stay below the medinan line (ml) signaling strong upside pressure. Testing and retesting this dynamic support, registering only false breakdowns may announce a new bullish momentum.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0950 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments regarding further policy tightening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750, erases daily losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2750 area after having dropped below 1.2700 in the European session. Renewed US Dollar weakness during FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony helps the pair stage a rebound ahead of the BOE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades above $1,930
Gold price turned north from the three-month low it touched below $1,920 and rose above $1,930 on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD during Fed Chairman Powell's congressional testimony supports XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin price has increased 74% in the last six months, and recent developments suggest more gains are on the way. Specifically, the BTC dominance shows a bullish outlook while the short-term picture remains optimistic.
MULN stock surges 18% on Wednesday after 30% crash
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped 18% at the start of trading on Wednesday's regular session, rising from $0.16 to $0.19. CEO David Michery sold more than 2 million shares for close to $0.26.