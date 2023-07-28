Share:

In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.

All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Timestamps:

01:58 – About Us

05:25 – EURUSD

08:30 – Crude Oil (Went up as per analysis)

15:05 – Gold

18:36 – SPX (Longs were triggered as per analysis)

21:38 – Nifty (Went down as per analysis)

26:00 – Private Group out of Beta

28:15 – BITCOIN