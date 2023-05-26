Crude Oil is healthy for a bigger recovery after a correction, support is 70-68

Crude oil has been trading south for the last couple of months, but looks like market is now healthy for a recovery.
Recent strong drop in the 4-hour chart, can be also considered as a final spike into new lows, meaning it can be the end of wave (5) of A, so be aware of recovery, especially now when we have nice intrday impulse from the lows that is also trying to break the trendline resistance. So we think that more upside is coming after a current pullback in wave 2, which can be still in progress as an irregular/expanded flat correction that can retest 70-68 support before a continuation higher.
Looking at the intraday hourly chart, Crude oil is coming back down, ideally for wave (C) of a flat correction in wave 2 that can retest 70 – 68 support zone. Wave (C) is a motive wave and it should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree, so after current subwave 4 pullback, be aware of another intraday sell-off for wave 5 of (C) before a bullish continuation.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains toward 1.2350 after mixed UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding its recovery gains toward 1.2350 after the UK Retail Sales data came in mixed for April. Cable is advancing as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a correction alongside the US Treasury yields. Focus now shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
EUR/USD climbs to near 1.0740 as ECB to raise rates further despite German recession
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the critical resistance of 1.0740 in the early European session after a firmer recovery from near the round-level support of 1.0700. The major currency pair is anticipated to extend further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction further to near 104.08.
Gold recovers further from two-month low, climbs back above $1,950
Gold price attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from the $1,937-$1,936 area, or over a two-month low touched the previous day.
Will Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao be the next Elon Musk for meme coins?
From the launch of meme coins to Hong Kong’s recent regulation, crypto markets, or at least a specific set of the tokens, have experienced massive demand. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took part in this mania after his recent retweet.
Are forex markets ready for bond crashes, rate hikes, and Dollar dominance?
UK bonds crashed for a second day straight with yields adding 10.6-19.2 bps across the curve. UK money markets discount an additional 100 bps tightening by December following the big upside CPI surprise Wednesday morning.