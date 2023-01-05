Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair dropped below the level of ¥130 and now it is recovered at the rate of around ¥132.80. Today we should expect it to test its resistance level at slightly above the level of ¥133 and if it fails to hold above that level, then a retraction should be expected towards its support level at around ¥131.75.

