EUR/USD rises toward 0.9650 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high near 0.9650 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid improving market mood seems to be fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0750 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing its strength after Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose above 1.0750 and turned positive on the day.
Gold rebounds above $1,650 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered above $1,650 from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down over 4% on the day following the BoE's intervention in the gilt market, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Cardano price ignored the Vasil hard fork, but here is a promising bullish pattern
ADA has a lot to prove to investors amid questions over frequent declines despite increased development activities. The smart contracts token is trading slightly below its price level before the Vasil hard fork.
Invesco Nasdaq Trust (QQQ) ETF hopes for pivot but faces Apple headwinds
Stocks remain challenged this morning by competing news as overall volatility levels remain close to recent highs. A brief attempt at a rally on Tuesday failed miserably, and now the market opens negatively after having attempted to move higher during the premarket.