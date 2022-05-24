EURUSD longs at support at 1.0560/40 worked perfectly & so did buying a break above 1.0600 as we hit the 1.0670/80 target, reaching 1.0697. This week we could reach as far as 1.0800.

I think the downside should be limited with minor support at 1.0650/40 & strong support at 1.0620/00.

AUDUSD rallied from 7036 targeting 7095/99, with a high for the day just 8 pips from very strong resistance at 7135/55. Shorts need stops above 7175.

Minor support at 7050/45, strong support at 7030/20. Longs need stops below Holding below 7000. A break lower however targets 6940/30.

NZDUSD broke higher for a buy signal targeting 6490/6500, with a high for the day here. First support at 6420/00 on this dip. Longs need stops below 6385.

Longs at 6420/00 target 6470 & 6490. Above 6500 look for 6520/30.