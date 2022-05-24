EURUSD longs at support at 1.0560/40 worked perfectly & so did buying a break above 1.0600 as we hit the 1.0670/80 target, reaching 1.0697. This week we could reach as far as 1.0800.
I think the downside should be limited with minor support at 1.0650/40 & strong support at 1.0620/00.
AUDUSD rallied from 7036 targeting 7095/99, with a high for the day just 8 pips from very strong resistance at 7135/55. Shorts need stops above 7175.
Minor support at 7050/45, strong support at 7030/20. Longs need stops below Holding below 7000. A break lower however targets 6940/30.
NZDUSD broke higher for a buy signal targeting 6490/6500, with a high for the day here. First support at 6420/00 on this dip. Longs need stops below 6385.
Longs at 6420/00 target 6470 & 6490. Above 6500 look for 6520/30.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
