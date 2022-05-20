Spotlight on EURGBP. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s Chart, we can see the fall from the 0.852 range on the 14th of May to the 0.84 range where it formed to support, bouncing up in the 0.844 range and then 0.848 range having the closest support level around the 0.846 range and closest overhead resistance of 0.854.
Today, we can expect a move towards the 0.854 range, challenging the overhead resistance.
If however, it doesn’t manage to hold to the current level then a move below the 0.846 range can be expected.
